Police release image of man in connection with South Tyneside burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a business centre in Jarrow have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Officers received a report of a suspected break-in at The Clervaux Exchange at around 7.45am on Monday, April 9.

A number of items are thought to have been taken, including laptops, a camera and syringes.

Enquiries are ongoing, but police have now released an image of a man who is known to have been in the area at the time of the offence.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 176 090418.