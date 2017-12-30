Police release name of man after body is found on North East beach

Officers investigating the unexplained death of a man who was found on a beach have named him as Adam Langwell.

Northumbria Police were called to a section of the beach in the Whitley Bay area at around 8.20am today.

Members of the emergency services attend the scene at Browns Bay on the North East coast near Cullercoats after a body was found on the rocks by the sea. Photo by Press Association.

The force has now confirmed the body has since been identified as Adam Langwell, who was 25 and from the town.

A spokesman said: "His next of kin have been informed.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and the death is currently being treated as unexplained with a post-mortem examination arranged for tomorrow.

"Police are urging anyone who may have information, or may have seen Adam, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 247 30/12/17."