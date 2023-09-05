Police release new images in the search for a missing South Tyneside man
Police searching for a missing South Tyneside man have issued fresh CCTV images in the hopes of finding him.
Officers searching for a Clive Chandler, a missing man from South Shields, have released new images in the hopes of bringing him home safely.
The 65-year-old was last seen at 3.30pm on Friday, September 1, getting on a bus on Front Street, in Cleadon, heading towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.
Despite getting on the bus, he has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Several images of Clive were released on Monday, September 4, with extensive searches to locate him ongoing.
Now officers have issued further CCTV images of Clive, which were captured two days after he was reported missing.
The new images put Clive in the Fife Avenue area of Jarrow, just before 3am on Sunday, September 3.
Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.
He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.
Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.