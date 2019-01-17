Police release pictures of two men as part of investigation into burglary at South Tyneside house

Police investigating a burglary at a house in South Tyneside in which cash and credit cards were taken have released the pictures of two men they would like to trace.

On Saturday, December 1 last year, police received a report of a burglary at an address in Spencer Street, Hebburn.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the burglary.

At some point between 11pm on November 29 and 4.30am on November 30, it is believed that offenders entered the property and stole a purse which contained cash and credit cards, as well as keys to a vehicle parked outside.

They then carried out a search of the vehicle, before leaving the keys inside the van and making off.

An investigation was launched and police discovered the suspected stolen cards had been used at a garage on York Avenue, Jarrow, and at Asda in Boldon Colliery without the owner’s permission.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives have now released the images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were known to have been in the supermarket on the night in question and could assist officers with the investigation.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 521 011218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.