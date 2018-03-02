Police reveal why 'armed officers' were seen in South Shields street

A man has been cautioned after a heavy police presence was reported in a South Shields street.

Armed officers were seen by residents in Birchington Avenue last night.

Police have confirmed that they attended a property in the street, and went on to caution a 51-year-old man.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 7.23pm yesterday police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in South Shields.

"Inquiries were carried out into the report and officers attended an address on Birchington Avenue.

"A 51-year-old man has been cautioned for malicious communications."

One resident of the area, who did not wish to be named, said: "There were five or six armed police using shields.

"They had the street cordoned off with two vans at either end for about an hour before they left and were replaced by two police cars.

"They sat there all night, one outside the front door and one in the back lane."