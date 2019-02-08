Police rule out foul play in death of woman found near Newcastle United's ground

Police say the death of a woman whose body was found this morning is not being treated as suspicious.

At 2.36am today, police received a report that a woman's body had been located in a car park at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Emergency services attended and the body of a woman – who is believed to have been sleeping rough – was found.

An investigation was subsequently launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, and police are satisfied there is no third party involvement.

A formal identification process is ongoing, and a report will then be made for the coroner.