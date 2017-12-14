Police still targeting burglars in South Tyneside and Sunderland ahead of Christmas

Police who have put the skids under scores of burglars say they still plan to spoil Christmas for criminals.

As Operation Sleigh - a pre-Christmas crackdown on burglars - came to an end with 81 arrests in the last 12 days in Sunderland and South Tyneside, police say their efforts to target such criminals will continue.

In addition to the arrests, ten people voluntarily attended a police station or were questioned by police.

Det Chief Insp Lee Gosling said: “We’re really pleased with the success of Operation Sleigh and the disruption activity we have carried out to crackdown on those suspected of burglary offences.

“Even though the operation has come to an end our efforts to tackle burglars will not end here.

“We will continue to do all we can to not just disrupt their criminal behaviour but take steps to put them behind bars.”

He added: “The message is, if you commit burglary in Sunderland or South Tyneside you can expect a robust response from police and be the focus of our attention.”

DCI Gosling says crime prevention can also help prevent local residents being a victim of burglary.

He added: “There are some simple steps that people can take to help us in our efforts to crackdown on burglary, installing a burglar alarm, outside lighting and securing gates and out buildings all help make a home less desirable to a burglar.

However, installing these measures are unlikely to be effective if a door has been left unlocked and this really is the best thing our residents can do.

“We’re now in the festive season and we know people like to leave presents under the Christmas tree but I would urge people to be mindful that if they’re left in full view from outside it can be enticing to burglars.”

People are also urged to register valuable items on the property database immobilise. If they are stolen and recovered by police, officers can easily identify them as stolen and return them to the rightful owner.

To register items on immobilise visit www.immobilise.com.