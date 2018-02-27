Police tell motorists to avoid the A19 altogether due to conditions

Police have advised motorists to avoid the A19 altogether due to the poor weather conditions.

The road is said to be "very slippy" with traffic moving extremely slowly in Sunderland and South Tyneside,.

Officers are also dealing with a crash, which has left one lane partially blcoked between the A1231 and A183.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Our advice to all motorists at the minute is to avoid the A19 completely in the Sunderland/South Tyneside areas due to the conditions on the road.

"We are at the scene but traffic is very slow moving and the road surface is very, very slippy. "