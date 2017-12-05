Police tracing key witness to South Tyneside road death

Police are hoping to track down a key witness to a fatal collision in which a pensioner died.

Northumbria Police have issued an image of a motorbike rider who may have important information.

On Thursday, November 16, at around 2.15pm there was a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Victoria Road West in Hebburn.

Sadly, the pedestrian, who has been named as 88-year-old James Andersen Semmence died as a result of his injuries. He was known as Jimmy.

Motor Patrols officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

In particular they are keen to trace a motorbike rider who drove past Jimmy before the collision.

To help with their enquiries, officers are releasing an image of the motorbike and rider and while the image is not very good quality, police hope it may jog someone's memory. It's thought from the image the rider was wearing a high visibility jacket.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, said: "We think the motorbike rider may have ridden past Jimmy shortly before the collision, the rider is very much a witness and we don't think the rider was involved in the collision in any way but we are keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our enquiries."

The motorbike rider, or anyone who has information, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 613 161117.