Police warning after two mobile homes stolen in South Tyneside

Thieves have stolen two mobile homes in South Tyneside.

Officers have been alerted to two incidents in recent days in which parked vehicles have been stolen.

The first incident was reported on Friday, March 29, after a motorhome was taken from outside a property on Duchess Crescent East, Jarrow - despite all sets of keys being accounted for.

The alleged theft is believed to have occurred at some point between 10.30pm on Thursday, March 28, and 7.30am on the following morning.

Then on Saturday, March 30, police received a report that a campervan had been stolen after it was parked on River Drive, South Shields.

The owner claimed the vehicle was left locked and secured before they went to the shops, but upon returning at 3.15pm, the campervan had vanished.

Inquiries are ongoing into both incidents, and police have now advised members of the public to be vigilant and take extra precaution.

Inspector Denise Easdon, of Northumbria Police, said: “Both of these incidents have caused inevitable distress and upset to the victims, and we are committed to finding those responsible.

“Enquiries are ongoing into both cases, but I would like to make other owners aware of these incidents and encourage them to secure unoccupied vehicles with wheel clamps to deter opportunistic offenders.

“We take this kind of criminality very seriously, and would encourage anybody who has information about either of these incidents to come forward.

“We have increased patrols in the area as a result, and would ask anybody who sees anybody acting suspiciously in the area to give us a call.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to ring 101 quoting reference 154 310319 or email 7018@northumbria.pnn.police.uk