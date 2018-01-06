Polite pupils hailed as credit to Jarrow school in ‘good’ report

A school has pledged it will go from “strength to strength” as it celebrates a “good” grading from inspectors.

St Bede’s RC Primary in Jarrow has been awarded the level across the board, with its well-behaved children and its leadership’s attitude and efforts to raise achievement among the areas singled out for praise.

The report by Ofsted has shown the school has maintained its standards since the last visit in 2012, when it was also judged as “good”.

The visit checked a host of areas, including its management, the quality of teaching and learning, the personal development of children, their behaviour and their welfare, the achievement of pupils and its provision for the early years classes.

Comments from the inspectors included: “Pupils show a clear pride in their school and their community. All of the pupils talked to would recommend the school to others.

“Their pride is reflected in the school environment and in much of the presentation of work in their books. Pupils enjoy their learning and work conscientiously.

“Pupils are polite and courteous to one another and adults.

“They line up effectively for lessons and respond promptly to teacher guidance.”

Headteacher Moya Rooney has also highlighted that the school, in Harold Street, is the only one in South Tyneside with ‘Well Above average’ progress scores in reading, writing and maths in Government tables which compare schools in the area.

She added: “We were really pleased with the report and know we will go from strength to strength with the continued support form our St Bede’s family.

“Myself and Dot Brabbs, chairman of governors, would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff, children and parents for their continued support of the school.”

The report also said the school could improve further by enhancing the quality of teaching and increase progress by making sure children are fully challenged to gain a greater understanding of subjects.

It could also increase the chances where youngsters can apply mathematical reasoning and problem-solving, while teachers could develop their knowledge in science, history and geography so that pupils’ specific skills and understanding is improved.

The report also suggests new initiatives could be used to improve progress in writing, particularly for boys,

It added the rates of attendance could be increased, particularly for disadvantaged pupils, by building even closer links with families.

The full report can be read via https://goo.gl/xH3Byk while the Government statistics on the school can be found through https://goo.gl/mF3waJ.