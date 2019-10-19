South Tyneside Council will be asked to comment on reports Nexus has ruled Hitachi Rail, which has a factory in Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, out of the running for the project.

South Tyneside Council will be asked to comment on reports Nexus has ruled Hitachi Rail, which has a factory in Newton Aycliffe in County Durham, out of the running for the project.

But Nexus, which operates the network, has insisted a decision has still not been made on which of its three preferred bidders will be given the contract, and they say it will be made public in the new year.

The question to the council asks: “What is South Tyneside Council doing, if anything, to make sure that the perverse decision taken by Nexus to overlook North East train builders, Hitachi Rail in the renewal of the Tyne and Wear Metro fleet is reversed?

“Currently the contract is set to go to a foreign competitor and Nexus has the perfect opportunity to support local skilled jobs, but instead chooses to disregard a great local train builder.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The question has been tabled by a member of the public, named in the agenda for the full council meeting on Thursday, October 24, as Jack White.

Council rules allow individuals to submit questions to be put to a full meeting of the council.

However, the guidelines also state responses will be sent by letter within seven days of the meeting, unless the mayor thinks it ‘requires a more urgent response’ and demands an answer is given at the meeting.

Nexus has previously said a decision on which manufacturer out of Hitachi, Spanish firm CAF and Swiss train maker Stadler will be given the £500m contract to produce a new Metro fleet will be announced in January.

A spokesman for the Metro operator Nexus said: “We will be unveiling a new train design for Metro in the new year.