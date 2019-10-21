Appeal hearing set for apartment plans at Water's Edge site on South Shields seafront
A hearing is set to take place in coming days to decide the future of an ongoing controversial development plan on South Shields seafront.
A two-day Planning Inspectorate hearing has been arranged in order to decide the future of the plan for a seafront site which has caused controversy in the area.
Councillors have been discussing proposals for a three-storey, 23-apartment complex on the site of the Water’s Edge Pub at Trow Lea since 2018.The plan led to hundreds of complaints and objections.
Some people have expressed fears that it would spoil coastal views and cause an impact to local wildlife.
During a previous South Tyneside Council consultation, more than 300 objections were submitted voicing such concerns about impacts on neighbouring wildlife zones.
South Tyneside Council’s leader, Coun Iain Malcolm, argued that the development would clash with the council and National Trust’s “vision” for the area.
Others have showed support for the idea but the application was refused which sparked an appeal.
The plans to build luxury flats on site were rejected in August 2018 over concerns seafront views and wildlife could be affected.
Now a Planning Inspectorate hearing at South Shields Town Hall is set to be held on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23 and will be led by a government-appointed planning inspector.
The hearing is open to the public and appeal documents can be accessed by contacting South Tyneside Council.
The council, objectors and applicants will give evidence throughout this time and this step could mark the end to the ongoing planning saga.
Plans were originally lodged by pub owner Kevin Brogan for 21 two-bedroom apartments but were withdrawn in February 2016.
However, amended plans received criticism from council officers for their “excessive” height and for not being affordable.
The appellant/applicant for the new application is listed as Kevin Brogan with Dominic Waugh as the agent.
Agent Dominic Waugh previously said he was “surprised” to see landscape and character given as a reason for rejection with the plans being “more uniform in appearance” and “befitting of a seaside location” than the current site.