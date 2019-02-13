Bid to build new homes on former Mayflower Glass site

A former glass firm could be bulldozed and replaced with family homes under new plans.

This week, an application was lodged with South Tyneside Council to redevelop the ex-Mayflower Glass warehouse in Moor Lane, East Boldon.

In the 1990s, the business was a bustling hub of glass production employing more than 130 people and providing products for the international giftware market.

At the time, it even scooped industry accolades including the Queen’s Award for Export in 1992 and 1993.

After moving its glass production abroad, a planning report states, jobs were cut with the firm going into administration in 2016.

Now, applicant GER Property Ltd is seeking outline planning permission to redevelop the vacant site and build 13 homes.

If approved, a mixture of three, four and five-bedroom homes would be built alongside off-street parking for residents / visitors.

The plans -which include a new vehicle access from Moor Lane and Whitburn Road – are not expected to impact on green belt land in the area.

A planning statement, submitted in support of the homes plan, states the building is currently “unlettable” due to its current condition.

And the major repairs needed, it argues, would be “impractical and financially unviable”.

The statement adds: “The site is an inherently sustainable location for new housing being located in close proximity to a wide range of local services, facilities and public transport links with connections to employment, shopping, leisure and recreational opportunities in East Boldon and the wider Tyne and Wear conurbation.

“The social, economic and environmental benefits that would be delivered by the scheme are significant and would overwhelmingly outweigh the loss of an existing employment site that has very little, if any, prospect of being brought back into use for employment purposes and therefore makes no contribution to the borough’s employment land supply. “

In recent years, several bids have been lodged to bring the site back into use with mixed results.

This included plans for a bar bistro which were approved in 2012 and a failed bid for an indoor paintball facility in 2014.

As part of the new plans, developers are also expected to pay funds towards affordable housing in the wider Cleadon and Boldon areas in a section 106 agreement with the council.

However, the final decision on the plans rests with South Tyneside Council planners.

The public can comment on the application until Tuesday, March 5 by writing to the council or commenting on its online planning portal.

Former Mayflower Glass firm site in East Boldon Picture: Google

Caption: South Shields Town Hall

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service