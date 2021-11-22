Boris Johnson' claims speech in South Shields 'went over well' despite stumbling and bizarre remarks about Peppa Pig World
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his speech South Shields after he appeared to stumble through his notes and made a bizarre reference to family attraction Peppa Pig World.
The PM said he thought his speech at the CBI annual conference at the Port of Tyne “went over well” despite criticisms for losing his place and talking about the children’s TV character.
The Prime Minister – who also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses – was at the event to discuss economic growth and green energy.
After being questioned by ITV after the speech on whether “everything was OK”, Mr Johnson said: “I think that people got the vast majority of the points that I wanted to make and I thought it went over well.”