Campaigners claim South Shields 'could lose 800 jobs' if UK leaves EU without a deal
An advertising campaign has been launched in South Shields to highlight the "possible impact" of a no-deal Brexit on local jobs.
A report, based on research from the UK Trade Policy Observatory, claims that no-deal could cost up to 800 jobs in the town and 745,000 people in Britain could be put out of work.
A huge mobile billboard bearing the message was driven round South Shields and will return this weekend.
The campaign may not be welcomed by everyone in South Tyneside, however, where 62.0% of people taking part in the referendum voted Leave.
The message is being put out by campaigning organisation 38 Degrees. They are urging people in the town to contact MP, Emma Lewell Buck, to help them "do everything they can to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal on October 31."
Campaigners say no-deal will seriously impact on the NHS, manufacturing, farming, public services and the wider economy.
Campaigns director at 38 Degrees, Ellie Gellard, said: “A no-deal Brexit could see hundreds of thousands of people across the country lose their jobs, as barriers to trade hurt British industry. Whether we voted Leave or Remain, no one voted for this.
"With the Prime Minister failing to rule out a damaging no-deal and with so much at stake, it's vital that MPs who could help stop this hear from their constituents.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
She added: “We didn’t vote to ‘take back control’, for people in South Shields to be put out of work.”
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the UK will leave on October 31 "do or die", including without a deal if necessary.
But Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said “A clean break Brexit on 31 October is by far the most popular option in this country.
“No deal is the best deal. It’s the only acceptable deal.”
Other party leaders, including Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Caroline Lucas have agreed to try to block a no-deal Brexit by passing legislation in Parliament.
Mr Farage said they were "very out of touch with public opinion."