Christmas benefits 2017 to be paid early - these are the dates you can expect them

Christmas can usually be a difficult time financially, but it's especially tough if you're relying on benefits.

With all the stress of buying presents and getting the Christmas dinner sorted it's important to know when your benefits will be landing in your account.

As there are a number of bank holidays at this time of the year, benefits will be paid in early - usually the last working day before it.

So, to help you plan ahead, here are all the dates for when your benefits, including child benefits, pension benefits, tax credits, Universal Credit and Job Seeker's Allowance, will be paid.

Child Benefit Payments

If your benefit is due on December 25, you will be paid on December 21

If your benefit is due on December 26, you will be paid on December 22

If your benefit is due on January 1, you will be paid on December 29

Tax Credits

Claimants can choose whether to receive Tax Credits weekly or monthly.

Tax credits due to be paid on December 25 - it will be paid December 22

Tax credits due to be paid on December 26 - it will be paid on December 22

Tax credits due to be paid on December 27- it will be paid on December 22

Tax credits due to be paid on December 28 - it will be paid on December 27 (England, Scotland and Wales only).

Tax credits due to be paid on January 1 - it will be paid on December 29

Tax credits due to be paid on January 2 - it will be paid on December 29

Tax credits due to be paid on January 3 - it will be paid January 2 (England, Wales and Northern Ireland only).

Pension Benefit

Between December 22 and December 28 you will be paid on December 22

December 28 - you will be paid on December 28

Between December 29 to January 1 you will be paid on December 29

Universal Credit/Job Seeker's Allowance

This is paid into claimant's accounts on a monthly basis and, after the first payment, you'll be paid on the same date every month.

So, if your payment is supposed to come into your account on Christmas Day or Boxing Day then you will receive it the last working day before - so December 22.

Payments due on December 28 will still be paid that day and payments between December 29 and January 1 will be paid on December 29.

Christmas Bonus Payments

A tax free payment of £10 is made before Christmas for those who are eligible and thus is normally paid at least a week prior to Christmas.

However, this is different according to each area.

