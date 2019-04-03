Council leader confirms Red Arrows will miss Sunderland Airshow 2019 - and wishes them 'good luck' as RAF flights confirmed for this year's event

The full list of Royal Air Force flights has been revealed for the Sunderland Airshow 2019 - with Red Arrows are conspicuous by their absence.

The RAF display team has been a firm favourite of the Sunderland Airshow for years, with their dazzling manoeuvres and coloured streams delighting the thousands who turn out for the annual event at Sunderland seafront.

The Red Arrows. Picture by PA

There had been earlier reports that the Red Arrows would miss both the airshow and the Great North Run, where they usually perform a flypast over the start of the half marathon, due to a hectic tour of North America in the summer.

Sunderland City Council today released the list of RAF aircraft and displays which will be performing over Sunderland Airshow weekend, which takes place from July 26 to July 28.



It includes displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Tutor and RAF Falcons Parachute display team.



There will also be a range of RAF ground displays and exhibits along the seafront for visitors to enjoy.



Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said: "We are thrilled to be announcing such a strong RAF line-up again this year featuring some returning crowd favourites.

"The RAF are always very supportive of the event and we look forward to welcoming RAF displays to Sunderland this summer, and wish our friends at the Red Arrows good luck on their overseas tour of the United States and Canada which means they are unable to join us this year.



"Over the weeks ahead we’ll also be confirming which other aircraft and display teams will be joining the RAF in the skies above our award winning seafront to excite and entertain the crowds once again."



The full programme of ground displays, events and activities will also be confirmed over the coming weeks with ticket details for the Take Off Enclosure tickets also available at www.sunderlandinternationalairshow.co.uk

The RAF programme includes:

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster/Hurricane/Spitfire): Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Typhoon; Friday, Saturday and Sunday

TYPHOON: One of the word's most technologically advanced aircraft, the RAF's Typhoon, is one of the attractions at this year's Sunderland Airshow

Falcons Parachute Display Team: Saturday and Sunday

Tutor: Saturday and Sunday