Council leader hails ‘landmark’ South Shields building being brought back into use

South Tyneside Council’s leader has welcomed the new purpose of a South Shields riverside building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that the building will now be repurposed into a 125-bed student residence following an application from Tyne Coast College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment will support the relocation of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School into the town centre from its current Westoe site.

The four-storey glass office building, near The Word, will be transformed into ensuite bedrooms arranged in clusters, individual studio apartments, and communal areas that include lounges, kitchens, study spaces, and a reception with security.

The former BT Business Centre, on One Harton Quay, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The exterior of the building, which was originally designed to resemble the bow of a ship, will remain largely unchanged.

According to the plans, the accommodation scheme will also include on-site amenities such as a laundry, cycle storage, refuse facilities, and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the vacant building being brought back into use as student accommodation.

She said: “One Harton Quay is a real landmark building on the riverside and it’s fantastic that it will be brought back into use.

“We are creating a vibrant educational hub right in the heart of the town centre, giving students modern facilities and the skills they need to thrive in industry.

“The location of the student residence will also strengthen the connection between the town centre and the riverside, generating footfall between the two and complementing the wider investment in the Mill Dam area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the planning meeting, Cllr Chris Davies, of the Green Party, welcomed the student flats plan but also noted the “reduction in the amount of provision” compared to the 204 student bedroom spaces at the college’s existing Westoe campus.

He urged South Tyneside Council to ensure that “residential property stays for families and that there’s not too much conversion into student accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council has stated that work on the student residence is expected to begin in September.

Alongside planning permission being granted, South Tyneside Council and Tyne Coast College have entered into a Development Agreement, which sets out the land and building assets, as well as the funding to facilitate the move.

A CGI image of how the main South Tyneside College campus building will look. | GSS Architecture

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive, Tyne Coast College, commented: “We’re excited about One Harton Quay becoming a high-quality student residence as part of our ambitious plans to relocate South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School to the town centre.

“The development will offer students modern, purpose-designed accommodation just a short walk from the new campus, creating an integrated and vibrant learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This marks another important step in our commitment to transforming education in the heart of South Shields.”

Andrew Dawson, managing director, Castle, added: “Our teams are now very visible on the site of the new college campus and we are building strong momentum.

“One Harton Quay, which is set to be a 125-bed student residence, is a key element of the overall project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very pleased that planning permission to convert the building is now in place and we look forward to moving forward with the refit.”

The location of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School is being funded by Tyne Coast College, the North East Combined Authority, DfE and UK Government.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the site of the now-demolished Central Library, which had previously been identified as the preferred location for student accommodation, will remain in Council ownership as a development opportunity.