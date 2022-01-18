Back in December 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered a retrospective application for a property at 107 Ocean Road.

The building, which was classed as a bed and breakfast use, is surrounded by a mixture of residential properties and commercial uses – including hotels, guest houses, cafés, restaurants and hot food takeaways.

According to the planning application, a change of use back to a dwelling house was completed in October 2021, with the applicant looking for retrospective planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans have been approved for 107 Ocean Road.

Following consultation, borough council planners approved the change of use on Monday, January 17, 2022.

A council decision report noted the property’s location within the “designated Guest and Boarding House Policy Area of the South Shields Town Centre and Waterfront Area Action Plan.”

One policy in the plan aims to “control the further creation of guest houses and similar low-cost hotel accommodation” within the Lawe Top area to help “minimise any potentially adverse impacts” on neighbours.

The council planning report notes that the planning application for 107 Ocean Road would reduce the “potential adverse impact on amenity” in this context.

The plans have been approved for 107 Ocean Road.

Planners added that the development would also result in the creation of a new dwelling within South Shields town centre, meeting “an identified housing need.”

The planning decision report goes on to say: “The adjoining property of 109 Ocean Road is occupied by Comfort House- although planning permission has recently been approved for a change of use of the B&B to a dwellinghouse.

“The neighbouring property at 105 Ocean Road appears to be a residential dwelling.

“It is not considered that the proposed residential use would result in material harm to the amenity of surrounding properties through an unacceptable increase in noise or disturbance.

“This is having regard to the range of uses within the immediate area, as well as the current use of the property as a bed and breakfast; and the potential level of activity at the site in connection with this.”

The planning decision follows several similar applications to convert Ocean Road guest houses back into residential dwellings.

For more information on plans for 107 Ocean Road, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1063/21/FUL

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.