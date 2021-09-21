Boost in bid to build dozens of new homes near South Shields Football Club

Dozens of new homes could be built near South Shields Football Club's ground.

The scheme, which was submitted after an earlier bid encountered opposition and was withdrawn, is recommended for approval when councillors meet to discuss the issue.

Earlier this year, a planning application was registered with South Tyneside Council for land south of the 1st Cloud Arena, off Shaftesbury Avenue.

This included demolishing a former industrial building, previously the Filtrona site, and constructing 69 affordable homes in its place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was submitted by Hedley Planning Services on behalf of Adderstone Living and South Shields FC and proposed 100% affordable homes.

Previous plans for 66 dwellings on the site, as part of a hybrid planning application from the football club and a construction firm, sparked huge backlash from local residents and consultees.

The controversial proposals included a new access road from Tavistock Place, the loss of open space and woodland and concerns related to associated noise and disturbance.

This application, however, was withdrawn.

In a report prepared for South Tyneside Council’s planning committee next week, planning officers said the new standalone housing scheme would be acceptable and have recommended it to be approved.

Revised housing plans include eight four-bedroomed semi-detached houses, 30 three-bedroomed detached and semi-detached houses and 31 two-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Proposals for an access from Tavistock Place have been scrapped with vehicular access now proposed from Shaftesbury Avenue.

Meanwhile, double yellow line parking restrictions are proposed across the frontage of the application site along Shaftesbury Avenue to “maintain the free flow of traffic during match days at the football ground”.

According to planning documents, the number of trees to be removed have also been reduced with the housing plan now resulting in the loss of two protected trees.

While the previous hybrid application received around 69 letters of representation, the new application only received one letter of representation.

A statement from South Tyneside Tree Action Group, included in planning papers, noted several positives with the plans but said “it’s a shame many of the other trees aren’t saved [as] climate change can be slowed by retaining healthy mature trees.”

As part of the recommendation to approve, planners will seek permission for the council to enter into a section 106 legal agreement, which would secure funds from the applicant to offset the impacts of new housing.

This includes £27,807 towards mitigation work at protected nature sites at a rate of £403 per property.

The agreement is also expected to secure “credited travel cards” for first occupiers of the affordable homes at a value of £50 per property.

If the plans are approved, all properties are expected to be managed by a North East-based housing association upon completion.

The final decision on the housing plan rests with the council’s planning committee, which will meet on Monday, September 27, to discuss the proposals.