From wrapping paper, cards and packaging to peelings and pulled crackers, Christmas generates a huge amount of waste – but thankfully, an increasing amount is recyclable.

South Tyneside Council is urging people to recycle what they can and dispose of any extra rubbish responsibly – with a reminder that anyone visiting the Recycling Village at Middlefields needs to plan their visit in advance, as this is the first Christmas under the new tip booking system.

What can be recycled and where

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Recycling Village, Middlefields, South Shields.

Glass bottles and jars, plastic cartons and bottles and cardboard can all be recycled in the main part of their blue recycling bin, with paper, newspapers and magazines going in the inner caddy.

However, wrapping paper, any items with glitter, polystyrene, bows and ribbons, plastic bags, tinsel and Sellotape, as well as used takeaway boxes or trays, should be disposed of in the grey household bin.

If in good condition, Christmas decorations could be donated to a charity shop, otherwise they should be placed in the grey household bin.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “We would always encourage people to recycle as much of their waste as possible,

South Tyneside Cllr Ernest Gibson, visiting Recycling Village, Middlefields, South Shields.

“However, it is important that people check which items can and cannot be recycled as putting the wrong items in the blue bin can contaminate an entire load.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept wrapping paper or cards with glitter or glue in the blue bins so they will need to go in the grey bin with household waste. Residents are also reminded that batteries, and items containing batteries, cannot go in either bin due to the safety risk they post. Batteries must be removed from items and recycled at the Recycling Village or at one of the many battery recycling points across the Borough.

“We appreciate that many people like to use the Recycling Village to dispose of the extra waste they generate at this time of year.

“With this Christmas being the first since our new booking system has been introduced in September, residents are reminded that they need to have pre-arranged their visit. They can’t just turn up.”

The Recycling Village is open every day, except Christmas Day, from 9am to 6pm, and from 9.30am to 11am for vans (with a permit).

Bookings open two weeks in advance and are currently open for people to reserve a slot for the Christmas and New Year period.

People can find out more or book their slot online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage or via the council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.

Collection sites will also be set up for Christmas trees.

Only real Christmas trees, with all tree decorations removed are accepted at these sites.

The council turns the trees into compost and soil improver, some of which goes to local parks and green spaces. Residents are also advised that they can recycle their Christmas trees at 14 sites across South Tyneside up to 21 January.

Christmas trees can be taken to:

South Shields

Temple Park Leisure Centre (next to recycling site)

North Marine Park (opposite Vespasian Avenue)

Mowbray Park (off Osborne Avenue)

Readhead Park (Cemetery Approach)

West Park (play area, West Park Road)

Recycling Village (Middlefields)

Jarrow

West Park (corner of Pine Street and South View)

Hebburn

Campbell Park Road (corner of Adair Way)

St Andrew’s Centre (Church Street)

Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn

Disco Park (rear of Old Store Buildings)

Grange Park (North Lane entrance)

Cornthwaite Park (car park)

Coulthard Park (car park)

Oakleigh Gardens (Driveway)

For full details of the wide range of materials that can be recycled as well as information about the various ways to dispose of waste in South Tyneside, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.