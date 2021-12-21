Christmas recycling and tip booking in South Tyneside - what you can and can't recycle, where to take your Christmas tree, and everything else you need to know
Households in South Tyneside are being to do their bit for the environment by recycling over the festive season.
From wrapping paper, cards and packaging to peelings and pulled crackers, Christmas generates a huge amount of waste – but thankfully, an increasing amount is recyclable.
South Tyneside Council is urging people to recycle what they can and dispose of any extra rubbish responsibly – with a reminder that anyone visiting the Recycling Village at Middlefields needs to plan their visit in advance, as this is the first Christmas under the new tip booking system.
What can be recycled and where
Glass bottles and jars, plastic cartons and bottles and cardboard can all be recycled in the main part of their blue recycling bin, with paper, newspapers and magazines going in the inner caddy.
However, wrapping paper, any items with glitter, polystyrene, bows and ribbons, plastic bags, tinsel and Sellotape, as well as used takeaway boxes or trays, should be disposed of in the grey household bin.
If in good condition, Christmas decorations could be donated to a charity shop, otherwise they should be placed in the grey household bin.
Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “We would always encourage people to recycle as much of their waste as possible,
“However, it is important that people check which items can and cannot be recycled as putting the wrong items in the blue bin can contaminate an entire load.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to accept wrapping paper or cards with glitter or glue in the blue bins so they will need to go in the grey bin with household waste. Residents are also reminded that batteries, and items containing batteries, cannot go in either bin due to the safety risk they post. Batteries must be removed from items and recycled at the Recycling Village or at one of the many battery recycling points across the Borough.
“We appreciate that many people like to use the Recycling Village to dispose of the extra waste they generate at this time of year.
“With this Christmas being the first since our new booking system has been introduced in September, residents are reminded that they need to have pre-arranged their visit. They can’t just turn up.”
The Recycling Village is open every day, except Christmas Day, from 9am to 6pm, and from 9.30am to 11am for vans (with a permit).
Bookings open two weeks in advance and are currently open for people to reserve a slot for the Christmas and New Year period.
People can find out more or book their slot online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage or via the council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.
There have been some changes to bin collection dates over the festive period which you can check out at https://www.shieldsgazette.com/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-is-when-your-bin-will-get-emptied-in-south-tyneside-over-christmas-and-new-year-1347394
Collection sites will also be set up for Christmas trees.
Only real Christmas trees, with all tree decorations removed are accepted at these sites.
The council turns the trees into compost and soil improver, some of which goes to local parks and green spaces. Residents are also advised that they can recycle their Christmas trees at 14 sites across South Tyneside up to 21 January.