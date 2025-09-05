Complaints about the conduct of South Tyneside’s councillors have more than doubled in the past two months.

A report which went before the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s standards committee stated there are currently 51 open complaints under the elected members’ code of conduct.

It noted this means there are “28 more open complaints than in July 2025” – with four complaints being concluded and closed since the panel’s meeting that month.

Of the 51 open complaints against councillors, 25 are at the “formal investigation” stage.

Meanwhile 15 currently involve concerns being raised with the council’s monitoring officer with no evidence submitted to date and 11 have seen complaints received with evidence.

It takes the overall number of complaints to 328 since recording started in January 2020.

A report from council officers stressed “every effort is being made to process complaints quickly, and specifically to conclude formal investigations” – while informal resolution “must always be considered at each stage” of the process.

Where an investigator’s final report concludes there has been a failure by a councillor to comply with the Code of Conduct, it is referred to the standards committee for a “formal hearing.”

The officer report noted there are “many factors that can affect the time it takes to complete both informal and formal investigations” – including capacity, complexity, competing priorities and the responsiveness of those involved.

It comes as the committee has “previously been made aware of the significant delays in the time it has or continues to take to complete several outstanding formal investigations.”

At the previous meeting council legal and governance chiefs highlighted a new timescale was recently introduced which requires action to be taken with respect to a complaint within 21 working days of it being received.

The measures introduced also mean complaints will be rejected if evidence and additional information has been requested from the complainant and it isn’t provided within 21 days.

The report from officers added that since the July meeting there have been no new complaints which have not been resolved, rejected or agreed for formal investigation within the 21 day period.

It added: “There are however formal investigations that have and are taking longer than six months to conclude.”

Officers noted “external investigators” have been appointed to carry out independent investigations against several complaints that have been referred for formal investigation.

Their report added: “It is hoped that draft reports will be provided as soon as all concerned are able to.”

Documents also noted where external investigators have been or are being used and appointed to conduct and report on formal investigations, the “costs of such appointments are in the region of £20,000 per investigation.”

Of the total 328 complaints against councillors received since January 2020, 171 complaints were from members of the public, 137 were from other councillors, 11 were from officers and nine were from other individuals.

Of the 277 cases which have been closed since then, a total of 190 were rejected by the monitoring officer, for reasons such as insufficient evidence, 24 were resolved informally and 54 were withdrawn by the complainant.

This left nine which were closed following a hearing held by the local authority’s standards committee.

Since the July standards committee meeting there has been one request by a complainant for a committee decision to be reviewed, which is being processed.

Recorded council data on complaints is anonymised unless the complaint is escalated to this formal hearing stage, where an investigating officer’s report outlines the context of the complaint, findings and recommended sanctions.