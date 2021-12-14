Fifteen jobs planned at new South Tyneside building company premises

The former Factory Shop, in Shaftesbury Avenue, Jarrow. Picture: Google Maps

Back in September 2021 South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for a parcel of land at Tyne Point Industrial Estate, off Shaftesbury Avenue, Jarrow.

This included demolishing a building known as the Factory Shop to make way for a two-storey commercial unit with storage on the ground floor and offices above.

According to the application form, the new unit would be used by a building company and included a staff kitchen area.

In addition, 15 full-time jobs were proposed for the development.

During council consultations, concerns were raised by a nearby business over potential parking and traffic issues and disruption during building works.

After considering representations, South Tyneside Council planners have now approved the planning application.

Planners concluded that the new building and proposed employment use would not have an “adverse impact on the predominantly industrial area, or the function of surrounding businesses within the industrial estate.”

A report prepared by planning officers reads: “Given the modest scale of the proposed development and the nature of the proposed use, a use that would be ordinarily expected within an industrial area, it is not considered that the proposal would be at odds with surrounding land uses.”

Proposals also included a new access to the highway with four off-street parking spaces.

Despite concerns raised during consultation, the council’s highways department deemed the development acceptable.

The council planning report goes on to say: “It is recognised that the representation received has raised concerns [about] potential increases in parking or vehicular movements associated with the development.

“However the scale of the development is in keeping with its surroundings and it is not considered that traffic movements and parking demand associated with the development would cause any significant highway safety impacts.

“The highway authority has raised no objections to the revised proposals, and the proposal would accord with paragraph 111 of the National Planning Policy Framework, which states that development should only be prevented or refused on highways grounds if there would be an unacceptable impact on highway safety, or the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe.“