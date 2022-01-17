Financial plans in place to ensure new Hebburn ‘Tri-Station’ plans can go ahead regardless of hurdles, say chiefs

In recent months, plans have been developed for a new ‘Tri-Station’ in Hebburn which would see police, fire and rescue and ambulance services operating under one roof.

The planning application for the project was submitted to South Tyneside Council’s planning department at the end of November, with neighbouring residents soon to be consulted on the proposals.

At the latest Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority meeting on Monday, January 17, an update was given on funding in place for the plans being developed for the site at Campbell Park Road, which will be carbon neutral.

How the new 'tristation' could look.

Cllr James Doyle, Sunderland City Council representative, said he hopes the plans will be well received, but asked if the fire authority had budgeted for a contingency in case planning permission is refused and an appeal is needed.

Documents discussed at the meeting noted there is a gross estimated cost of £7.7million for the Hebburn Station estate development works.

Dennis Napier, finance director at the fire service, noted they have a contingency in place in the “unlikely event” they face issues, while the purchase of the land is subject to planning permission.

He said: “Obviously we’ve carried out a lot of public engagement already and the formal engagement with the planning application starts this week.

“We haven’t actually purchased the land yet until we get planning permission, that was part of the transaction, so we won’t incur that cost unless we have the planning approval.

“We do have the contingency of our capital works in case prices increase.”

Bosses said the planning department at South Tyneside Council will soon be contacting residents whose properties are in the immediate vicinity of the new multi-million pound emergency service building.

Those residents and people in the surrounding area will have 21-days to ‘air their views’ to the Local Authority about the planned community-based project.

