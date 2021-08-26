South Tyneside Council’s planning department received a planning application for The Alexandra Hotel at 248 High Street in Jarrow.

This included a bid to transform the ground floor of the unused pub into three accessible apartments alongside minor external changes to the building, such as the insertion of new windows and doors.

According to floor plans submitted with the application, each one-bedroom apartment would offer a living/dining area, bathroom, kitchen facilities and storage space.

After considering all representations, council planners approved the change of use on Wednesday, August 25.

A decision report published on the council’s website noted that the site was located in a “sustainable location, close to shops and services within Jarrow town centre.”

Council planners also concluded that the apartment scheme was acceptable and would not impact on neighbours.

The report reads: “No habitable room windows are proposed to the building which would unacceptably overlook any surrounding property; with the development maintaining acceptable privacy standards within the surrounding area.

“As such, it is considered that the proposed development would not be materially detrimental to the visual or residential amenities of the occupants of the nearby residential properties.”

It goes on to say: “No in-curtilage or off-street parking is proposed as part of the development. The [applicant’s] agent has confirmed this is due to the constraints of the site.

“The parking team have confirmed that, although it would have been desirable to provide off-street parking, no objection would be raised to the development causing further on-street parking.

“It is noted there are no traffic or parking restrictions within the vicinity of the site, and it is considered sufficient capacity is available on-street within the vicinity of the site to accommodate the development.”

The applicant is listed in planning documents as Borfort Property Ltd.

Under planning conditions, the conversion to apartments must commence within the next three years.

The use of the first floor will also be retained as rented apartments and will not be affected by the ground floor apartment plans.

For more information on the planning application, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0281/21/FUL