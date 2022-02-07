The demolition plans fall against the backdrop of regeneration work in South Shields, which has seen the Job Centre Plus branch move to a new building in Mile End Road, on the site of the former multi-storey car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former South Shields Job Centre in Chapter Row, pictured while in operation. It is now due to be demolished.

According to a planning application from the council, the Job Centre building at Chapter Row, is “surplus to requirements” with the demolition work aiming to “make way for future area re-development.”

Following consultation, South Tyneside Council planners approved the demolition plans for the old Job Centre site on February 3.

A decision report prepared by planning officers reads: “The proposed method of demolition would be appropriate given the scale of the buildings.

“The proposed method of site restoration would also be acceptable, leaving the site in a tidy condition.

Staff have moved in to the new Job Centre in Mile End Road.

“It is considered that given the nature and scale of the proposed demolition work that prior approval is required.

“However, it is considered that the proposed method of demolition and site restoration would be acceptable.

“It is therefore recommended that although prior approval is required, it is hereby approved.”

According to planning documents, the demolition of the old Job Centre site is expected to take place between early April and the end of June 2022.

The proposed demolition works would be completed by “sequential dismantling techniques” alongside measures to reduce noise and dust.

Following the demolition of the building, the vacant plot will be finished with top soil and seed and a timber fence will be installed around the perimeter of the site.

For more information on the demolition plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0025/22/DEM

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.