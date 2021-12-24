Fresh drive to create more car manufacture and green industry jobs in South Tyneside to be considered by council chiefs

The full IAMP site

South Tyneside is joint partners with Sunderland on the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) along the A19 on the border of the two council areas.

The joint venture between South Tyneside and Sunderland City councils, providing a world-class environment for automotive, energy, low carbon, logistics and offshore manufacturing businesses that will create over 7,000 jobs.

Now senior councillors on South Tyneside’s ruling cabinet will be asked to approve planning guidance to help expand the automotive and advanced manufacturing industries in the borough.

The IAMP Area Action Plan (AAP) was formally adopted by both councils in 2017 and establishes the broad planning framework and land use policies for the 150-hectare site. It is due to be reviewed in late 2022.

Since then, there has been significant construction and occupation of manufacturing units on IAMP ONE - the first phase of the £450million development. Planning permission has also been granted for Envision AESC UK Ltd.’s new giga plant, producing batteries for electric cars for Nissan in IAMP ONE.

Since the adoption of the AAP, there have been changes in circumstances in policy, the economic context and low carbon commitment, which are set out in the IAMP Interim Position Statement (IPS).

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “IAMP is a hugely significant development which is going from strength to strength.

“The AAP is a framework for development within the IAMP boundary, and it’s been very successful in managing applications and infrastructure brought forward to date, with continuing demand for floorspace.

“However there has been a number of changes since it was adopted, both in the local and national context, and it’s important that these are taken into account when determining planning applications.

“We’ve seen changes in planning policy, carbon commitments, the increase in electrification of the automotive sector, the response to Brexit and supply chains, and the Environment Bill gaining royal assent.

“To fully assess these changes in circumstances, we, along with our partners at Sunderland City Council have prepared the Interim Position Statement.”

Subject to Cabinet approval in the new year, the IPS will be used as a material planning consideration alongside the AAP policies.

