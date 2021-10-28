A replica of the iconic Ectomobile, or Ecto-1, and its owner Stan Yanetta were called upon to support a spooky charity event, being hosted by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay.

With his proton pack at the ready, Stan was on hand to rid the historic town hall of any lurking ghouls, while visitors enjoyed a haunting alternative history tour of the 111-year-old building this week.

The Ectomobile is a fictional vehicle in the supernatural comedy film Ghostbusters.

A re-creation of the car was provided by Stan, who also brought along his ‘undertakers’ car, which has been converted into a Halloween machine complete with monsters and carrying a coffin.

Stan, who is well-known across South Tyneside for his dazzling charity Halloween and Christmas displays, said: “I was delighted to lend my support for this event.

“To be asked by the Mayor’s office to get involved was a real honour. Through this I get to help our local area, raise funds for charity and bring joy to all those who came along. I thoroughly enjoy doing this sort of thing for the community.”

Stan’s Autos was just one of the local businesses and organisations supporting the special Mayor’s Charity fundraising event, which this year is supporting The Customs House and Cancer Connections.

The Mayor Cllr Pat Hay and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp with Ghostbuster Stan Yanetta, outside South Shields Town Hall.

Talented actors from STAMP (South Tyneside Academy of Musical Performance) provided the theatrics, bringing creepy characters to life.

The team at One Stop Events also lent their services for the evening, giving the Grade-II-listed Edwardian building a spooky make-over by dressing the rooms and providing props to help set an eerie scene.

The Mayor said: “While South Shields Town Hall already provided the perfect backdrop for a Halloween-themed event, these fantastic vehicles, brilliant actors, props and decorations all added to the effect and atmosphere that we wanted to create for those joining us on the heritage tours.

“The Mayoress and I are so grateful to Stan, One Stop Events, STAMP and staff for coming together to help make this a fright night to remember.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank all those who joined us for the tour, helping us to raise funds for great local causes. We wanted people to have a fun and fearful time.

"We hope they enjoyed it. We certainly did.”

