Council chiefs have outlined steps which are being taken to tackle “fake news and misinformation” in South Tyneside.

The update was given by local authority bosses following a report to the latest borough-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council on a new communications strategy being adopted.

Cllr Rachael Taylor, Green Group representative, questioned how the strategy and the local authority would deal with “fake news” and if there were steps planned to “respond and set the record straight when misinformation spreads.”

Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, stressed they will carry out measures to try to tackle “fake news” and ensure facts are portrayed accurately – although she admitted there are challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “With regard to the fake news and the misinformation, we do monitor our own social media feeds and our channels.

“It’s very difficult to actually deal with others from outside the organisation.

“But when we can we actually put the facts out there and make sure it is factual, so we try and monitor it the best we possibly can, within our channels, but obviously you know externally, it’s very, very difficult.”

Reports on the strategy note social media and the council’s e-newsletter are the local authority’s main platforms with “significant followers and subscribers.”

It adds “managing the narrative on social media is not without its challenges.”

It also notes there is therefore comprehensive social media guidance around the approach to “challenge misinformation and managing unacceptable behaviour” which has been “developed to support employees and stakeholders on these channels.”

The strategy adds: “We have developed clear social media guidance outlining when we will correct misinformation and when we hide posts that contravene the guidance.”

The council meeting heard updates on the new communications strategy outlining how the local authority is performing against key indicators will be reported back to cabinet and the relevant scrutiny committee.

The document sets out plans and key actions to support the council to engage with its audiences and deliver its work to the end of its current corporate strategy.

Cllr Taylor also highlighted potential impacts of the strategy for the council to be wary of – such as the potential costs of electronic advertising boards and possible contributions to light pollution.

She added: “While going digital is often seen as positive, we shouldn’t overlook the hidden costs.”

The document stresses the “digital first approach is not at the cost of those people who do not have digital access.”