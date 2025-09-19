Hundreds of solar panels could be installed on the roof of a community health building in South Tyneside under new plans.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Clarendon building off Windmill Way in the Hebburn South ward.

According to planning documents, the “healthcare support facility [is] operated by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust” and “provides a base for a range of community health services.”

The NHS trust’s website notes the site is the “central office hub for our community teams working across South Tyneside”, with services including the “0-19 service, district nurses and community midwives, continence service, tissue viability and community dental, the community children’s team, safeguarding and more.”

A covering statement submitted on behalf of applicant Choice Facilities Services is looking for “prior approval” for a large solar PV installation on the roof of the community health building.

This includes the “installation of 825 solar PV panels” and “associated inverters and electrical infrastructure”, with no “significant alteration to the building’s external appearance” planned.

The covering statement notes the system would “generate renewable electricity for on-site use, reducing reliance on grid energy and lowering operational carbon emissions”.

The covering statement adds: “We are currently undertaking extensive structural survey / assessment of the existing roof to ensure that the solar panels can be installed without any impact on the roofing structure, however, as an open plan, steel framed office building is not anticipated being problematic.

“The proposals form part of a wider commitment to our green plan which is seeking to significantly reduce the trust’s carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.”

Those behind the scheme noted there were “no adjacent residential properties to the site [and] it is considered that there would not be any loss of residential amenity as a result of any glare from the panels for neighbours”.

It was also noted that “the erection and installation of solar PVs of this scale and nature have consistently been deemed acceptable via prior approval applications […] across the country so the applicant anticipates that this application will follow suit without delay”.

The covering statement continues: “The solar PVs are necessary and essential for the trust to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.

“The development comprises just one building at present but importantly is to support a move towards more sustainable fleet measures for provision of community services which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts and avoid significant increase in consumption, that a move to electric fleet would bring.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250559

