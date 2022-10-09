South Tyneside Council’s planning department has registered an application for Frank Bushell House, off Tyne Terrace, in South Shields.

According to documents, the three-storey building was constructed in 1984 and is classed as “residential retirement living apartments” with communal areas.

New plans aim to ensure good living standards for residents as well as upgrading the building to ensure its “longevity”.

The applicant is listed on the council’s website as The Riverside Group Ltd.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant sets out a range of external works planned at the site.

This includes converting the warden’s house into a scooter store on the ground floor with a flat above.

Elsewhere, plans include resurfacing and increasing the car parking area, from four to six spaces, and upgrading a number of doors, including fire escape doors.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposals set out in this application are necessary to ensure the good living standards of residents and to increase the building’s longevity.

“The proposals are to prepare the property to be used and enjoyed in the future while retaining the external character of the building and the surrounding area.

“It is therefore that the proposal complies with the policies regarding design and access.”

Frank Bushell House offers homes specifically designed for older people in close proximity to GP surgeries, shops and public transport links.

According to information on the Riverside website, properties include self-contained flats with separate kitchens, lounges and bathrooms, with flats also being linked to a 24-hour contact centre.

A decision on the planning application for the site will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.