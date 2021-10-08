Jarrow MP praises 'true to its roots' Barbour on her first official visit to world-renowned factory

Kate Osborne MP visits Barbour.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne visited Barbour, one of the largest employers in her constituency, for the first time, the pandemic having delayed earlier opportunities to visit the plant since the politician was elected in December 2019.

Founded in 1894, Barbour is now a fifth-generation family-owned business and a global brand, based in the Bede Industrial Estate.

The company produces high-quality clothing with and pushes its focus on sustainability, offering repairs to ensure its products see a lifetime of wear.

Ms Osborne was invited to the company’s warehouse, getting a tour from directors and meeting employees who she said ‘demonstrated the extreme skill it takes to produce these world-renowned garments’

The MP said Barbour was a company which has ‘stayed true to its roots’, and praised its ethical iniatives.

This includes The Barbour Foundation, which was set up in 1988 and supports charities in the North East of England, having donated more than £24million to local communities.

The Women’s fund is another organisation Barbour set up which supports the social well being of women in the local community.

Ms Osborne MP said: “I am pleased to have been able to visit the Barbour site for the first time after previously being unable to visit due to the pandemic.”

“Having a world-famous brand based in the Jarrow constituency is absolutely brilliant.

"Barbour employ hundreds of people from our local communities, and it was great to be able to see the staff and the high standards they work to.

"The atmosphere on the workshop floor was excellent.”

She added: “Barbour is a historic brand that represents the best of the local area.

"The Barbour Foundation created by Dame Margaret Barbour to support charities and good causes in the North East of England continues to support the local community.

“It is important that big businesses share their wealth and profits to enrich the communities that support and surround them, and Barbour is committed to doing so by providing highly skilled job opportunities to local people whilst also raising funds and donating to local charities and good causes.”