Jarrow Pool will be closed for three months from September 6

The carbon reduction scheme will see the Jarrow Community Pool in Field Terrace undergo roof replacement works, including the installation of solar panels which will power new energy efficient heat pumps being fitted in place of the carbon intensive boiler system.

It is expected that the improvements to the building to help to save at least 89 tonnes of CO2 per year.

However, to enable the works to be carried out, the leisure facility will be closed temporarily from Monday, September 6, for around three months.

Jarrow Community Swimming Pool

Swim schools and clubs, which use the pool during term time, are being accommodated at facilities in Haven Point and Hebburn Central, while the scheme is delivered.

The schemes are being funded with £8million from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Phil Dixon, acting senior manager in the council’s Asset Management Team, said: “We are making a series of improvements to the Jarrow Pool building to help us meet our ambitious target of becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030.

“However, this does mean we have to close the building temporarily to enable the work to be carried out. The groups that use this pool have been contacted and we thank them for working with us to make use of pools elsewhere in the borough during the closure period.

“The Jarrow Pool scheme is just one of a series of projects being delivered across the borough to significantly reduce carbon emissions while increasing our renewable capabilities, moving to cleaner, greener resources for energy supplies.

“We will be doing all we can to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum.”

It also set a three-year target to cut carbon emissions by 4,285 tonnes by March 2023 and is already two thirds of the way to achieving this figure.

The council said the Jarrow Pool improvements and other decarbonisation schemes not only contribute to the council’s climate change ambitions but support the council to deliver on one of its key priorities of investing in the natural and built environment.

However, environmental campaigners have questioned the council’s commitment to green pledges in recent days.

South Tyneside Council responded to the comments by mounting a defence of its environmental record since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, and cited the lack of a clear roadmap from national Government regarding how local authorities are to fit into Number 10’s trumpeted ‘net zero’ targets.