LIVE: South Tyneside Council elections 2022 - results, reaction and updates

Wards to watch

Beacon and Bents - The Green Party has taken seats from Labour here in the past to elections, and will be hoping to complete the set.

West Park - Another Green gain in 2021, and the party will be hoping to repeat its success.

Cleadon and East Boldon - voters elected Conservative councillors in May 2021 and at a by-election later the same year.

Primrose - another ward Labour lost in 2021, with independent councillors now occupying two out of the three seats.