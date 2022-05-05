LIVE: South Tyneside Council elections 2022 - results, reaction and updates

We’ll be keeping you up to date throughout the night as the results come in.
LIVE: South Tyneside Elections 2022
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 12:30
- Voters are casting their ballots in the 2022 local elections
- Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm
- The count will start at Temple Park Leisure Centre from 10pm
- Opposition parties and independents are all hoping to take seats from Labour
- However, the ruling party is hoping to fight back after losses in 2021
All manner of buildings are being used as polling stations. Many voters have already voted in advance by post, however.
Key battlegrounds
Wards to watch
Beacon and Bents - The Green Party has taken seats from Labour here in the past to elections, and will be hoping to complete the set.
West Park - Another Green gain in 2021, and the party will be hoping to repeat its success.
Cleadon and East Boldon - voters elected Conservative councillors in May 2021 and at a by-election later the same year.
Primrose - another ward Labour lost in 2021, with independent councillors now occupying two out of the three seats.
Westoe, Bede and Fellgate and Hedworth - held by Labour in 2021, but saw opposition councillors elected in 2019.
Seats up for grabs
At least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s electoral wards is being contested.
Two are available in the Harton ward following the death of councillor Rob Dix in February 2022.