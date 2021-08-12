Mayor hosts special fundraising evening for South Tyneside charities - tickets are on sale now

Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and Mrs Jean Copp

Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and Jean Copp, are hosting the charity evening on Friday, October 1, from 7pm, at the Little Haven Hotel in South Shields.

Tickets cost £20 each and include a welcome drink, hot and cold buffet, a disco and entertainment from talented local singer Christopher Perry.

Money raised from the evening will go to the Mayor’s Charity, which this year is supporting The Custom’s House and Cancer Connections.

The Mayor said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to get together with friends, family or work colleagues while helping to raise money for worthwhile local causes.

“It is set to be a fantastic evening, with delicious food and fabulous entertainment. However, we would encourage people to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“This is just one of a number of events taking place throughout my time in office to help raise funds for my chosen charities. The money collected will make such a huge difference to these incredible organisations and the valuable work they do in South Tyneside.”

Cancer Connections is a South Shields-based charity supporting cancer patients and their families across South Tyneside.

The Customs House charitable trust serves the residents of South Tyneside with a varied programme of live performance, cinema, visual arts as well as engagement projects for children and young people to help nurture creative talent.

Tickets are available from the Civic Office, at South Shields Town Hall. Call 0191 424 7331 or email [email protected] for further information.