Meet the candidates standing in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward in the 2022 South Tyneside Council elections

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward have to say.

(L-R) Ian Diamond, Nicky Gynn and Geraldine Kilgour.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Ian Diamond (Independent)

I would like to thank all the ward for their help and support so far, this campaign it has been overwhelming.

I promise to stand side by side with our community and fight to stop any development of houses and factories being built on any of Fellgate, Hedworth and Calf Close greenbelt land or green spaces.

I would fight for funding to re-introduce ASB wardens, youth re-engagement, improve parking, pavements and lighting and upgrade parks to include autism sensory equipment – along with many many other things our community needs and deserves.

I promise our community I will be open , honest, transparent and available.

I am accountable to you, the ward.

I can do what’s right for our community.

Nicky Gynn (Green Party)

I have four children and am an active grandmother of five.

I’m also involved in voluntary work and love working in the garden.

I spent the last twenty years of my career working with young people with special educational needs, with the aim of giving them the skills to go onto further education.

I also worked with parents and carers to help their children access education so I’m well placed to understand the challenges that young people and their families face.

Greens offer positive alternatives and work hard to put people and community ahead of party politics.

Please consider voting Green on May 5.

Geraldine Kilgour (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I was raised on the amazing ward I now serve.

I try so hard to be actively involved in everything that is important to you, for you.

I’ve continued to volunteer throughout the pandemic.

I’m passionate about retaining our greenbelt and green spaces.

I am loyal to you and will always provide evidenced, accurate information.

I respect you and will never take you or your support for granted.

I am present on the ward daily and contactable in ways that suit you.

It’s a real privilege to be your community councillor.

I seek your support on May 5.

David Morris (Independent)

No picture or candidate statement provided.

Anthony Spinks (Conservative Party candidate)

(No candidate picture provided)

My name is Anthony Spinks and I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Fellgate and Hedworth.

I would like to start by thanking our key workers who’ve been on another level during the last year.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong, sensible and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly, I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.