Metro fares set to rise in January 2020 - here's how much each ticket will go up by

Metro

The price of adult single or day tickets on the rail network is expected to rise up to 10p from January 2, while season ticket costs will increase by 3%.

Metro operator Nexus says that the fare hikes should help meet it the running costs of the ageing train service without causing a drop-off in passenger numbers.

A new offer is also being proposed to allow up to three children aged 11 and under to travel for free at weekends when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

All fares for young people aged 18 and under are also being frozen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said: “Our overall package of fare proposals for 2020 delivers good value for our passengers. Metro will continue to have some of the cheapest fares in the country. Anyone who switches to a pay as you go Pop card will still be able to continue to enjoy a very good discount on the cost of their Metro travel.

“Other fares are going up in order to help us to meet Metro’s running costs. Metro is a public service that doesn’t make a profit and gets a Government subsidy to keep it running, so fare revenue is vital.”

Under changes that could be signed off by Tyne and Wear councillors next week, paper adult single or all-day tickets will go up by 10p – but only by 5p for passengers using Pop cards.

The cost of single and day tickets on the Shields Ferry is also due to increase by 10p, if approved by the North East Joint Transport Committee’s Tyne and Wear Sub-committee next Thursday.

On the weekend family offer, Mr Hughes added: “We gave a firm commitment to look at improved ticketing offers to attract more families and this is what we are going to deliver in 2020. Our offer means that up to three children aged 11 and under will be able to enjoy free weekend travel on Metro, which is excellent value for money.

“Metro is part of everyday life in Tyne and Wear, and we want people to use the system for family days out. In 2020 we will celebrate Metro’s 40th anniversary and we want to attract future generations to use the service for many years to come.”

The proposed Metro and Shields Ferry fares from January 2, 2020 are:

:: A one zone single will go up from £1.90 to £2.00; two zone single is up from £2.80 to £2.90; all zone single is up from £3.50 to £3.60.

:: The cost of a one zone adult day ticket will go up from £3.10 to £3.20; a two zone day ticket is up from £4.20 to £4.30; an all zone day ticket us up from £5.20 to £5.30.

:: 45p off the cost of single fares and 55p off the cost of a day ticket for Pop pay as you go customers.

:: A freeze on all tickets for those aged 18 and under.

:: A minimum of a 30% discount versus the equivalent adult fares will continue to be offered to students via the Student Metro Season Ticket.

:: The 18 and Under Metro Season Ticket, which offers a 60% discount on the cost of travel, remains available to all young people aged 16 to 18 irrespective of whether they are in full time education or not.

:: The one zone weekly Metro season ticket is up from £11.10 to £11.40; a two zone weekly is up from £16.50 to £17.00; an all zone weekly is up from £22.40 to £23.10.

:: The one zone four week Metro season ticket is up from £39.10 to £40.30; the two zone four weekly is up from to £57.50 to £59.20; an all zone four weekly is up from £76 to £78.30.

:: The price of the one zone annual Metro season ticket is up from £432.50 to £445.50; the two zone annual is up from £604 to £622.10; the all zone annual is up from £668 to £688.

:: The Metro Gold Card, which gives pensioners and people with disabilities unlimited off-peak Metro travel for £12 a year will remain frozen in price.