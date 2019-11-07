The former hairdressers which is to become a cafe

Earlier this year, a ‘change of use’ bid was lodged with South Tyneside Council for 258-260 Green Lane.

This included a new cafe serving a mix of healthy foods from sandwiches and pasta to homemade hot meals and breakfast options.

Proposed opening hours included 8.30am-4pm, Monday to Friday and 9.30am-3pm on Saturday.

Following a period of public consultation, council planners gave the plans the green light on Tuesday, November 5.

