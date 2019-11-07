New cafe planned for former hairdressers in South Shields - serving breakfasts, pasta, sandwiches and more
A former hairdressers in South Shields is set for a new lease of life as a cafe after plans were approved this week.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:16 pm
Earlier this year, a ‘change of use’ bid was lodged with South Tyneside Council for 258-260 Green Lane.
This included a new cafe serving a mix of healthy foods from sandwiches and pasta to homemade hot meals and breakfast options.
Proposed opening hours included 8.30am-4pm, Monday to Friday and 9.30am-3pm on Saturday.
Following a period of public consultation, council planners gave the plans the green light on Tuesday, November 5.
According to the planning documents, the new cafe is set to create one full-time and two part-time jobs.