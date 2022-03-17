New 'cleaner, greener, safer' taxi policy approved for South Tyneside by senior councillors

South Tyneside Council is the area’s Licensing Authority, which aims to ensure taxi and private hire services provided to the public are of the highest standard.

As part of this, a specific policy sets out how the authority exercises its functions when making decisions about new licence applications, renewals and current licences.

To reflect the Department for Transport’s recent statutory guidance for taxi and private hire standards and recent case law, South Tyneside Council has renewed its existing policy.

File picture of a taxi sign

The new policy for 2022-2027 brings together a series of separate policies covering specific aspects of taxi and private hire licensing into one overarching document.

A key element includes the introduction of a new emission standard for vehicles entering the trade to come into force from September 2022.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and transport, presented a report on the revised policy to cabinet on Wednesday, March 16.

Cllr Foreman told the meeting: “This report is for cabinet regarding the introduction of a new taxi and private hire licensing policy which will incorporate the government’s new statutory national standards.

“In setting out the wider policy, the authority seeks to carry out its licensing functions with a view to promoting the following four objectives.

“One is the safety and protection of the public through ensuring that licenced vehicles are safe, clean and reliable and the people who drive the vehicles are fit and proper.

“The second is the protection of children and vulnerable adults by placing the protection of the public at its core through mandated child sexual exploitation awareness training for all drivers.

“The third is supporting environmental sustainability with the introduction of an emissions standard for new cars entering the trade for the first time.

“The fourth is clear and transparent clarity, regarding the authority’s decision-making processes.

“A full consultation on the new policy was carried out last year with the trade and all interested parties and all responses have been considered and incorporated within the draft where appropriate.”

Councillors heard that the policy recognised the views of the council’s carbon reduction and sustainability team and would have direct links to the council’s Children and Adults Safeguarding Partnership.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, welcomed the policy and the continuation of safeguarding training for drivers.

Cllr Jim Foreman responded: “The one thing we have to recognise is that South Tyneside Council have been at the forefront of the delivery of these training programmes.

“It’s a great thanks to the officers involved that we are and were one of the first in the country to start these training sessions.”

The new taxi and private hire policy will be kept under review and revised and updated at least every five years.