New junior parkrun launches in South Shields to help get more young people get active

A new weekly junior parkrun is now up and running in South Shields’ North Marine Park for children and young people aged four to 14 and their families.

The inaugural event took place on Sunday, January 8, with 61 runners and 31 volunteers taking part.

The free, fun 2k event will be held every Sunday at 9am, and is being hosted by South Tyneside Council.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon and South Shields Football Club's Geoff Thompson, with North Marine Park Junior Park Run director Sally Foreman, and her daughter Abigail.

It adds to the South Shields parkrun, which is a full 5k event involving adult runners and taking place each Saturday at The Leas.

Council leader Tracey Dixon said the new junior event would help the council achieve its ambition of keeping people well and healthy throughout their lives.

She said the runs are ideal for all the family – including babies and toddlers in buggies – and are for people of all abilities.

“It is no secret that running – and walking - is good for your physical and mental health but running outdoors is also a fantastic way to connect with nature,” said Cllr Dixon.

“We’re excited and delighted to be hosting a new junior parkrun in our beautifully restored North Marine Park after many months of planning. It’s a first for South Tyneside and is sure to be a huge hit with local children and young people.

“We know that parkruns are also social occasions and are a great way to meet other people. I hope people take advantage of this event and have fun while keeping themselves healthy and making new friends.”

South Shields Football Club is the main sponsor, providing the funding required to set up the event.

Chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are extremely proud to support the junior parkrun and look forward to seeing it flourish.

"Along with our charitable foundation, we are committed to doing everything we can to support health and well-being in South Tyneside. This initiative promises to drive increased physical activity among young people in our area, which will be so vital to their long-term health.

"We congratulate all those involved in the junior parkrun and wish the event every success for the future."

North Marine junior parkrun event director Sally Foreman-Baggaley said: “We are extremely fortunate in South Tyneside to have such an amazing community looking to help promote health and fitness in children. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received in getting this event started, thank you to everyone involved. I look forward to meeting the young parkrunners, their grown-ups and any members of the community who wish to volunteer.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the junior parkrun is encouraged to register in advance. To find out more and register, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/northmarine-juniors/

The new North Marine Park event is the only junior parkrun in South Tyneside. Previously, the nearest events were in Saltwell Park, Gateshead, and Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street.