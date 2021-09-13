South Tyneside Council Cllr Mark Walsh with Jarrow Business Centre's Janice Stott, left, and Lisa Frost-Younger, and the new manufacturing units.

Work on the new Manufacturing Zone at Jarrow Business Centre is complete, with the space able to accommodate six high-growth small-to-medium businesses in the advanced manufacturing and offshore supply chain sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council was awarded almost £500,000 from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), to refurbish around 800m2 of space at Jarrow Business Centre.

Cllr Mark Walsh, lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “Manufacturing, innovation and productivity are the cornerstones of the borough’s economy. This facility will provide much-needed quality accommodation for SMEs operating in the advanced manufacturing and offshore energy sectors to grow and create jobs.

“Located in an established manufacturing area with a burgeoning offshore cluster, it is perfectly placed to take advantage of supply chain opportunities arising from the Operations and Maintenance base for the upcoming Dogger Bank Wind Farm at Port of Tyne, as well as its proximity to the International Advanced Manufacturing Park and Nissan.

“One of our key priorities is to create the conditions for investment and recovery; this development will provide high quality manufacturing space to businesses from the borough and beyond, create jobs and boost productivity and competition.

“There are six brand new self-contained units which would be an ideal base for SMEs wishing to serve larger tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers. We’re looking forward to welcoming new businesses and are inviting prospective tenants to get in touch.”

It is anticipated that the development will have long-term impacts on the wider region as companies develop and grow, moving on to larger accommodation in the North East.

Helen Golightly OBE, chief executive of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The significant investments made in our region’s advanced manufacturing and offshore wind sectors have unlocked the potential to create thousands of new jobs, and firmly establish the North East as one of the world’s leading business destinations for new and emerging industries.

“Jarrow Business Centre is strategically placed to support both sectors and its high specification will ensure we attract the very best talent to the region. The Local Growth Fund has been successful in supporting infrastructure projects that not only benefit our local economy, but also improve support for businesses.”

The units range from 958sq ft to 1776 sq ft. Rents start at £958 per month including management costs and flexible terms are available.

For more information, visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/71237/Manufacturing-Zone

The Local Growth Fund was set up to support major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport as part of the North East Growth Deal.