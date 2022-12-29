The covid memorials are expected to be unveiled next year as part of wider plans to award the Freedom of the Borough,the highest honour the council can bestow, to NHS staff, carers and key workers.

South Tyneside Council submitted a bid to its own planning department for the memorial installations during 2022.

The covid memorials are being made ready for installation.

Six locations have already been approved for the memorials including South Marine Park in South Shields, West Park in Jarrow, Carr Ellison Park in Hebburn, Cornthwaite Park in Whitburn, and sites in Cleadon Village and Boldon Colliery.

A new application submitted by South Tyneside Council has proposed moving the Hebburn memorial to a new location in the town.

This includes siting the memorial in Fountains Park, off Station Road, in Hebburn town centre, instead of Carr Ellison Park as originally proposed.

Town hall bosses have confirmed the proposals followed consultation with Hebburn councillors and the new location would be subject to separate planning permission being granted.

Fountains Park has been identified as a potential new location for the Hebburn covid memorial.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council said: “The council is looking to install six covid memorials in towns and villages across the borough.

“The locations will ensure that all communities have a local focal point for moments of reflection.

“Following discussions with Hebburn Community Area Forum members, an application has been submitted to locate the Hebburn covid memorial in a more prominent location.

“The coronavirus pandemic affected everyone in some way. South Tyneside communities not only pulled together to help each other during these difficult times but provided much-needed support and comfort to the many people suffering tragic loss.

“Back in 2020, the council declared its intention to create a meaningful and lasting memorial to loved ones lost to the coronavirus pandemic, to commemorate their lives and to provide a special place and focal point for families and friends to reflect and remember.

“Communities have been involved in developing the tribute that marks the sacrifices made by the people of South Tyneside, working with our partners at The Cultural Spring on this poignant project, supporting people to come together to share their stories and leave a legacy behind for future generations to contemplate the dark times endured.”

A freedom of information request to South Tyneside Council about the six covid memorials, in their original locations, revealed the costs involved.

This included a cost of £10,385 per memorial with planning application costs of £234.00 per memorial, equating to £63,714.00 in total.

A decision on the Covid memorial application at Fountains Park will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

