Plans to increase the size of a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 8 Chichester Road in the borough’s Westoe ward.

Plans have been lodged to change the use of the property from a six-bed HMO to a seven-bed HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Road, South Shields | Google/LDRS

A planning, design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the “principle of the use of the property as a registered HMO is established at the site”.

It was also noted that plans would “facilitate the proposed use of the rear storeroom as an additional bedroom for a seventh person” and that “no external alterations or extensions are proposed”.

It was argued that the “addition of one more person residing at the property would not result in a material intensification of use at the site” and that the proposal would “make efficient use of land providing appropriate housing provision for the setting”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “The use of the single-storey rear extension as a bedroom would not cause material harm to the amenities of the adjacent properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal provides a new bedroom to accommodate one person within an established HMO. The proposed bedroom is of an adequate size to provide suitable accommodation for the future occupier and would meet the size requirements for a HMO licence.

“The bedroom also benefits from two windows, which would provide adequate outlook, light and ventilation.

“The property benefits from a communal kitchen/ living space, refuse and bicycle stores and rear amenity space [and] the future occupier would share these facilities with the existing occupiers.

“The proposal would provide suitable accommodation for a seventh person within the existing HMO and the proposal is not considered to have a detrimental impact on the character and nature of the locality, the amenities currently enjoyed by the occupiers of the adjacent properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250451