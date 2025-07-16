Plans for a major flats development in South Shields aimed at students will go before councillors for decision next week.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee will vote on an application for a large building in Ocean Road, which sits on the corner with Anderson Street in the town centre.

The site comprises the existing ground floor Workwear and Schoolwear Company unit, the former Roxanne’s nightclub in the basement and a bar / nightclub space across the upper floors, planning documents state.

The proposed development from applicant Regal Property Stroud Ltd includes the construction of a new “mansard roof” to create a new third floor at the property | Create Architecture/LDRS

This included plans for 30 self-contained studio flats and two six-bed houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) or ‘cluster apartments’, with the project described in submitted plans as “student accommodation”.

The proposed development from applicant Regal Property Stroud Ltd included the construction of a new “mansard roof” to create a new third floor, along with demolishing the existing “glazed stair” and constructing a new stair/lift entrance to the building’s western elevation.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans described the development as “residential co-living” with 42 flats in total, including a large number of one-bedroom studios and two “cluster co-living apartments”.

Communal kitchens across upper floors were also proposed, along with the basement including a student social / study space, a gym, a cinema room, toilets , storage areas and cycle storage, according to proposed floor plans.

Developers said the proposed development would “contribute positively to the area” and that the proposed design aimed to create a “balance between modern living needs, accessibility, and maintaining some elements of the [building’s] existing structure/character.”

New plans for the site aim to retain the shop unit on the ground floor and to redevelop the rest of the building, including extending it upwards, to create dozens of new residential flats. | Create Architecture/LDRS

During a council consultation exercise on the plans there has been public opposition, with around 38 objections submitted to the local authority.

The objectors’ concerns, summarised in a council committee report, include the plans resulting in an “overconcentration of HMOs”, antisocial behaviour, the “nature of future occupants”, pressure on local services, the “lack of car and cycle parking”, noise pollution, drainage and more.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, have recommended the plans for approval.

Council planners listed nearby HMOs in the area, including developments recently granted planning permission, and said it is “not considered that there would be significant harm in terms of cumulative impact”.

While noting concerns raised by Northumbria Police, the council’s community safety team and residents over antisocial behaviour and other issues with the proposed development, a council committee report said that “the planning system is concerned with land use in the public interest, rather than the individual users of that land use”.

It was argued that “it is not for the planning system, or the decision-making process on this planning application, to consider the day-to-day operational matters and management associated with the proposed sui-generis HMO use (or its tenants)” and “these responsibilities ultimately rest with the operator”.

Council planners said the proposed development would “result in no significant harm and [would] be acceptable in terms of the planning balance and in terms of the principle of the uses proposed and its impact on residential and visual amenity, crime/antisocial behaviour, highway safety/parking, biodiversity, flood risk and drainage”.

On highways matters, council documents noted there would be “parking for 50 bicycles […] within the basement” and while acknowledging there would be no “in-curtilage” car parking spaces, council planners noted the site’s “highly sustainable location” near public car parks and public transport links.

The council committee report said the property was a “suitable size to accommodate the proposed use” and that there would be a “positive impact upon the residential amenity of surrounding properties […] due to a decrease in noise and disturbance that would likely arise from the change in use”, compared to the site’s former nightclub use.

Council planners also said the design of the scheme had been “amended a number of times in order to provide visual interest on this prominent corner plot in the town centre” and although the “overall scale of the building has increased, the design ethos has been retained”.

It was noted that there were no “identified adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposed development.”

A previous design and access statement from developers said the “intended use for this development is to provide high quality serviced co-living accommodation and commercial space.”

The supporting document added: “The business use case for this proposal is to turn what has been a run down vacant nightclub into a project which can contribute positively to the area, offer high-quality living and commercial space, and promote sustainability and inclusivity throughout.

“Introducing residential spaces in the heart of the community can foster a more integrated neighbourhood. New residents can bring diversity and contribute to the social fabric of the area.

“We believe that new residential developments can attract local businesses, including cafés, shops, and other services catering to the needs of residents.

“The proposal of new residential flats with the commercial ground floor can stimulate the local economy and create job opportunities.”

3D view of how new student flats development at Ocean Road, South Shields, could look | Create Architecture/LDRS

One element of the flats plan also includes the installation of a “green roof” above the commercial unit facing Ocean Road with a “carefully designed mix of native and drought-resistant plants, creating a visually appealing green space for residents and visitors alike”.

Developers said the green roof would help absorb rainwater, as well as “promoting local biodiversity by providing a habitat for birds, insects, and pollinators.”

The Ocean Road flats plan will be discussed and put to the vote at South Tyneside Council’s next Planning Committee on Monday, July 21, at South Shields Town Hall.

Any planning approval would be subject to a section 106 legal agreement to secure financial contributions from developers towards “ecology coastal mitigation.”

The planning meeting is scheduled to start at 10am and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: ST/0740/24