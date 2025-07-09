Plans for new padel tennis courts at a South Tyneside sports club have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for South Shields Tennis Club, also known as Westoe Lawn Tennis Club, off Dean Road in South Shields.

South Shields Tennis Club, Dean Road | Google/LDRS

Those behind the scheme said the padel tennis courts would be installed on “hard courts not utilized to the north of the site” where caravans are currently based, and that padel tennis would be offered to children and adults.

The planning application sought permission for padel tennis courts including “playing cages, secondary 2m high mesh security fence” and an “ancillary cabin structure”.

The proposed cabin aimed to provide reception, storage, changing and welfare facilities for both the users of the padel courts and the scheme’s caretaker, planning documents state.

It was noted that adults would be able to attend “day and evening classes and social sessions Monday-Sunday”, while children would be offered “after-school classes, holiday camps and access via schools.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 8, 2025.

Council planners noted comments from the applicant that padel is a “rapidly growing sport” and that the proposed scheme aims to “reduce childhood obesity by promoting active lifestyles through padel tennis.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there was one objection raising concerns about potential light pollution from proposed floodlights impacting properties in Hartington Terrace.

Two representations in support were also submitted, with one comment stating the development was an “excellent idea for South Shields” and would “encourage youngsters to get into the sport.”

When consulted on the plans, Sport England raised no objections and were “satisfied that the padel courts are a suitable replacement for the tennis courts that will be lost to their development.”

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal was “considered to meet an identified need for such facilities in South Shields” and would “support healthy lifestyles”.

It was concluded that the development would have “noharm upon the character of the wider conservation area given the site specific circumstances” and that floodlights would be “constructed in a similar location to previous floodlights located at the tennis courts”.

Council planners also stated the “structures are not prominent from wider public viewpoints given other floodlights located at the sporting club site, and other tall features such as the rugby posts”.

The council decision report added: “Having regard to the screened position of the padel courts behind a high boundary treatment, the appearance of the courts and their enclosures, it is judged that the padel courts on this section of the sports ground would result in a neutral impact on the character and setting of Westoe Conservation Area.”

In terms of impacts on residential amenity, council planners concluded the development would not create “unacceptable overlooking, overshadowing or overbearing impacts” and that there “would not be any light spill to neighbouring dwellings as a result of the proposal”, subject to conditions.

The council decision report also noted that “noise created by the additional padel courts and associated activity would be at an acceptable level and [that] it is not expedient to resist the application on this basis given the other leisure provisions available at the sports club which also have no time restrictions on their use.”

A previous design document submitted to council planning officials said “padel is a doubles game, which is fun, easy and family-oriented” and that the proposed development aimed to create a “community family sports destination”.

It was noted that access would be based on a “pay and play model, open to the public, with no membership” and that a “smartcard holder system” would be in operation “enabling early booking rights and discounts on court fees”.

The design document added: “The plan is to work with the local council sports dept and the rugby club to target specific groups in need of access to sports [including] girls aged 14-18, disability groups and those targeted by the council.

“The number of padel tennis courts in South Shields is limited, despite the sport’s popularity currently growing in the UK.

“Installing five padel courts would increase sports participation and community involvement.

“It would also enable the operator to run social events, social play, coaching and tournaments.”

Planning documents noted the proposed padel tennis facility would be open for play seven days a week (including Bank Holidays) within the hours of 8am – 10pm.

Those behind the scheme added there was “ample parking available at the tennis club” and “easy cycle access”, as well as the site being located near bus services.

Applicants confirmed the proposal “is to take half of the former tennis court site [occupied by caravans] and [would] convert to padel with the remainder of the site continuing to be used for caravan parking”.

Elsewhere, planning documents note “lights on the padel courts will be switched on in blocks of two from the clubhouse building and automatically go off no later than the time permitted by planning”.

Proposed floodlighting would be “designed and installed to prevent any light-spill out towards the residential units to the north of the site on the other side of the existing tree line.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference number: 250305