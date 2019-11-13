The Neon, Scotch Estate Jarrow, which was demolished in August 2019

In recent months, bulldozers moved in on the Neon Social Club, off Nairn Street, to prepare the site for private housing.

The venue had served as a community hub on the Scotch Estate for decades but closed due to falling customer numbers.

Plans were originally submitted in 2018 by applicant Premier Leisure to transform the site into a 23-home estate.

Demolition of the Neon Social Club, Scotch Estate, Jarrow, in August 2019

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the proposals were scaled back to 14 homes with a mix of 12 three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom homes, all with private parking.

Premier Leisure owns the Neon site, adjacent Red Hackle pub and several other venues across South Tyneside.

Next week, the refreshed housing plans will be sent to South Tyneside Council’s planning committee for decision.

During consultation, Bede ward councillor Keith Roberts raised traffic concerns on behalf of residents.

Part of his statement to the council reads: “Residents are also extremely concerned about more traffic in the area, more parking issues, how these new properties are going to be accessed – via small narrow residential streets that are difficult to park in and drive through with current level of residents.”

In response to concerns about parking issues from the council and neighbours, developers made changes to the scheme.

This includes increased resident and visitor parking for proposed homes along Nairn Street.

Certain properties will have specialist glazing and ventilation to screen future tenants from noise on the busy road network, specifically Perth Avenue.

Plans also include a new vehicle access to the adjacent church car park from Nairn Street – currently accessed through the Neon car park – and retained parking for the Red Hackle Pub from Dundee Court.

South Tyneside Council planning officers have recommended the plans for approval.

However, this is subject to the signing of a section 106 legal agreement.

The deal will see the applicant pay £5,642 towards the council to reduce the impact of the housing and increased visitor numbers on local nature sites.

A final decision on the plans will be made on Monday, November 18.