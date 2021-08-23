This included the former South Shields Central Library off Prince George Square and the former Broadway Carpets retail store at 12 Winchester Street.

According to demolition applications for both buildings, the plans aimed to clear the sites for “future redevelopment” with demolition work scheduled to start later this year.

The former Central Library building

In a previous statement, South Tyneside Council confirmed that the demolition of the former central library aimed to create a “site suitable for residential redevelopment” within walking distance of the town centre.

However, the local authority stressed that any future housing scheme would be subject to further planning permission and consultation with businesses and residents.

The demolition applications describe both the old South Shields Central Library and former Broadway Carpets building as “surplus to requirements.”

After considering representations, the council’s planning authority granted prior approval for the demolition of the former carpet store and library on August 16 and August 17 2021 respectively.

The former Broadway Carpets building

A report prepared by council planners said that the proposed method of demolition and site restoration would be acceptable for both applications.

And submitted information from the applicants adds that the demolition would involve “sequential dismantling techniques” and measures to reduce dust and noise.

Following demolition, the vacant plots will be finished with top soil and seed and fences will be installed around the sites.

Demolition proposals also include felling two trees at the former Broadway Carpets store and three trees at the former library.

A council planning report goes on to say: “These trees are located outside of the red edging on the site plan and this application seeks prior approval for the demolition of the building[s] only.

“The trees are under ownership of the council and therefore it is for the applicant to seek consent from the relevant council department to remove them.”

For more information on the demolition plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference ST/0708/21/DEM or ST/0706/21/DEM.