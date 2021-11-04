A planning application was registered with South Tyneside Council earlier this week for the site of the former Father James Walsh Day Centre, off Hedgeley Road.

This included a proposed development of 10 two-bedroom bungalows providing supported living accommodation and a six-bedroom bungalow for staff accommodation.

The plans are part of South Tyneside Council’s drive to deliver hundreds of new specialist homes in coming years to support its Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy.

The former Father James Walsh Day Centre site, off Hedgeley Road, Hebburn

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust (STHVT), which has provided around 440 affordable homes over the last five years, is listed as the applicant for the Hebburn scheme.

According to planning documents, the vacant site at Hedgeley Road in Hebburn was previously a sheltered housing complex operated by South Tyneside Homes before being demolished.

A design and access statement submitted to council planners provides more details on plans for the site’s future.

This includes the bungalows being developed for people with learning disabilities and autism and complex care needs.

CGI image of how proposed development could look

The design and access statement reads: “This development responds to needs identified by South Tyneside Adult Social Care for people with complex care needs who are currently not adequately housed.

“It is the vision that the homes developed on this site in response to that need will be good quality homes that South Tyneside can be proud of and will stand the test of time.

“This independent support living scheme along with another scheme in Jarrow will be the first of a larger programme of supported housing delivery andVentures sees the Father James Walsh Day Centre site contributing to the longevity and sustainability of the STHVT portfolio of properties.”

The planning document goes on to say: “The provision of these new properties will enable tenants to live in their own home, get the support they need and live healthy, safe and rewarding lives.”

Supported living accommodation proposed by STHVT would be provided at affordable rent rates and arranged around a central garden space, with a range of communal outdoor areas and external private space available.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, cabinet member for independence and wellbeing on South Tyneside Council, also welcomed the plans.

Cllr Hetherington said: “The council is currently developing proposals for additional high-quality supported living accommodation to be built across South Tyneside over the next five years.

“The schemes form part of the council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy, which aims to support those residents who may need extra help to live independently in the community, rather than in residential care, while better meeting the long-term needs and aspirations of older people and adults with additional care needs.

“The council is looking to develop three new extra care accommodation schemes across the borough and two independent supported living schemes.

“The supported living schemes will be an essential part of helping individuals with complex learning disabilities live independently.

“These schemes will provide much needed accommodation provision for those in the borough who are most in need of additional support, allowing them to live independently in their local communities with support.”

She added: “In South Tyneside social care staff work with individuals to focus on their own strengths and resources within the community to help them live better lives.

“By working more intensively with people and focusing on what is important to them, advice and support can be offered to maximise independence, focusing on their strengths and networks, and connecting them to their communities.

“It is important that we support people to live independently. This isn’t just about supporting our older residents but about providing much needed specialist accommodation for younger aged adults.”

Comments on the planning application are open until November 23, 2021.

Subject to planning permission being granted, works could start on site in summer 2022.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0971/21/FUL