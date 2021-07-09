Plans are in for the new business in Horsley Hill.

A planning application has been registered with South Tyneside Council for 22 and 23 Horsley Hill Square, proposing changing the use of the units to a post office/convenience store, with a new shopfront and rear single-storey extension.

Floor plans set out an area for ‘food retail,’ a post office booth, storage and small office facilities.

According to the planning application, the chosen units at Horsley Hill Square include a former St Clare’s Hospice charity shop and a hot and cold food takeaway.

If plans are approved to redevelop the site as a convenience store, the planning application states that 12 full-time employees are expected.

In addition, proposed opening hours are 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday, 8am-9pm on Saturdays and 8am-9pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0608/21/FUL