Plans in for new post office and convenience store at Horsley Hill in South Shields
A community is set to get a new convenience store and post office under new plans.
A planning application has been registered with South Tyneside Council for 22 and 23 Horsley Hill Square, proposing changing the use of the units to a post office/convenience store, with a new shopfront and rear single-storey extension.
Floor plans set out an area for ‘food retail,’ a post office booth, storage and small office facilities.
According to the planning application, the chosen units at Horsley Hill Square include a former St Clare’s Hospice charity shop and a hot and cold food takeaway.
If plans are approved to redevelop the site as a convenience store, the planning application states that 12 full-time employees are expected.
In addition, proposed opening hours are 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday, 8am-9pm on Saturdays and 8am-9pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
